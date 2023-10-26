Presented by ADAKC

Executive Director of ADAKC, Janelle Capra tells us about their next fundraiser, “we are counting down to our biggest fundraiser of the year! The annual Heart Never Forgets Gala presented by Bakersfield Hyundai is scheduled for Friday, November 17th at Crystal Palace. Thanks to our entertainment sponsors, California Cardiovascular Institute and California Neurology Institute, we are excited to bring Jay Allen to Bakersfield! We are almost sold out! If you want to rock the Crystal Palace with Jay Allen and about 400 of his new Bakersfield friends, then text “HNFGALA” to 366283 or call 661-665-8871 today!”