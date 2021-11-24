A simple holiday dessert that will make your family think you’re a gourmet chef

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to the kitchen to learn an easy “CheeseFake” recipe from Cody Brutlag, creator of Cody Cooks It.

Brutlag shares this simplified recipe of a cheesecake passed down from his great-aunt and shows how it can be modified to provide a holiday twist. Find the ingredients and directions below:

Light and Airy Cheesecake (Cheese’fake’)

Ingredients

3 oz. lemon gelatin (1 package)

1 cup boiling water

Juice of ½ lemon

8 oz. cream cheese

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

12 oz. evaporated milk (one can), chilled

½ pound graham crackers, finely crushed

½ cup butter

Directions

Dissolve gelatin in one cup of boiling water. Add lemon juice and let mixture cool to room temperature.

In the meantime, melt butter and mix with crushed graham crackers. Pour into a 9”x13” pan and press against the bottom to create the crust. Reserve some of the graham cracker mixture to sprinkle on top as a garnish.

Beat the chilled evaporated milk until it’s whipped. Look for soft peaks.

Add gelatin mixture to the whipped evaporated milk; mix well, then add cream cheese mixture and mix until evenly blended.

Pour mixture over graham cracker crust and smooth the top. Sprinkle reserved graham cracker crumbs over the cheesecake. Chill for at least 2 hours before serving.

For more great recipe ideas, check out Cody Cooks It.