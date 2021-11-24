A simple holiday dessert that will make your family think you’re a gourmet chef

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to the kitchen to learn an easy “CheeseFake” recipe from Cody Brutlag, creator of Cody Cooks It.
Brutlag shares this simplified recipe of a cheesecake passed down from his great-aunt and shows how it can be modified to provide a holiday twist. Find the ingredients and directions below:
Light and Airy Cheesecake (Cheese’fake’)
Ingredients
- 3 oz. lemon gelatin (1 package)
- 1 cup boiling water
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 8 oz. cream cheese
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 12 oz. evaporated milk (one can), chilled
- ½ pound graham crackers, finely crushed
- ½ cup butter
Directions
- Dissolve gelatin in one cup of boiling water. Add lemon juice and let mixture cool to room temperature.
- In the meantime, melt butter and mix with crushed graham crackers. Pour into a 9”x13” pan and press against the bottom to create the crust. Reserve some of the graham cracker mixture to sprinkle on top as a garnish.
- Beat the chilled evaporated milk until it’s whipped. Look for soft peaks.
- Add gelatin mixture to the whipped evaporated milk; mix well, then add cream cheese mixture and mix until evenly blended.
- Pour mixture over graham cracker crust and smooth the top. Sprinkle reserved graham cracker crumbs over the cheesecake.
- Chill for at least 2 hours before serving.
