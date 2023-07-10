Presented by Kern County Department of Human Services

Purple Ribbon Month is recognized every July in Kern County to bring awareness to the children who die annually from being left alone inside a motor vehicle. During this month, we recognize Kaitlyn’s Law, which prohibits anyone from leaving a child six years of age or younger unattended in a motor vehicle.

Alison Votaw of the Kern County Department of Human Services joins Shannon MacNeil of Studio 17 to spread awareness about the safety of children in motor vehicles. For more information about the cause, click here.