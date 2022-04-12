Sponsored content by Many Worlds.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan speaks to Steven Bumbera from Many Worlds about the cryptocurrency industry.

Many Worlds has a team comprised of industry experts, serial entrepreneurs, and blockchain enthusiasts aiming to solve relevant problems with modern technology. Bumbera explains that cryptocurrency is similar to an arcade token. “Under the hood, it’s a technology that allows for faster, more secure, and open-source transactions and can be used largely across the financial world,” said Bumbera.

For more information on Many Worlds visit their website.