A look at this year’s Kern County Fair Food Drive-Thru

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair looks different this year, but that doesn’t mean people can’t have safe fun by participating in events such as the Virtual Livestock Show and Fair Food Drive-Thru.

Chelsea Roberts, Facility Marketing for the Kern County Fair and Phil Delahoyde, CEO of Extreme Food & Beverage, said this year’s drive-thru offers 14 different concession trailers full of the food we all love!

To learn more about this year’s Kern County Fair, head to kerncountyfair.com.