A local business owner paid his employees to take 12 days of vacation for the holidays

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Alejandro Ocampo, co-owner of some of Bakersfield’s favorite restaurants, about the 12 Days of Kindness program.

“We closed all of our restaurants for twelve days and gave our employees time to be with their friends and family,” says Ocampo. “Many of our employees weren’t expecting it because it’s not common in many local businesses to get paid time off, but we wanted to give that to them all.”

Ocampo co-owns several restaurants in town including Vida Vegan, Camino Real, Bakersfield Pizza Co., Vida Juicery, and El Camino Bakery. To check out these businesses, click here.