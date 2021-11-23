A Fire Captain’s guide to a safe Thanksgiving

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Captain Michael Taylor from the Bakersfield Fire Department about some holiday safety tips.

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, deep frying your turkey is potentially the most dangerous way to cook a turkey. If you decide to deep fry your turkey, make sure to follow all the safety tips the Fire Department shared on their social media.

In addition to using fire safety, Taylor encourages the use of food safety when preparing raw meat, keeping cooking surfaces clean to avoid stovetop fires, and keeping family out of the kitchen when possible to avoid accidents.

