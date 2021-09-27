A classic hobby races back to Bakersfield

Studio 17 Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads over to Track Time Hobbies to learn more about slot car racing.

The competitive hobby was once very popular in Bakersfield back in the ’90s and today, owners Ryan and Sarah Doyel are bringing this unique hobby back to the slot tracks of Bakersfield.

The need for speed is real and now you can fulfill the need without the danger, thanks to Track Time Hobbies. They host races every other Wednesday and Saturday night. For a full list of race dates, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness