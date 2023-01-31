KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: American Business Machines, Shannon MacNeil
Posted: Jan 31, 2023 / 02:35 PM PST
Updated: Jan 31, 2023 / 02:35 PM PST
Presented by American Business Machines
American Business Machines has been around since the 1920’s, learn about how the business has developed and evolved over the last century with Ronnie Lemen, Security Solution Account Executive.
Oreo has released a new cookie that’s basically an Oreo cookie stuffed with an Oreo cookie. It’s so good, they had to name it twice.
Treadmills arguably offer a better workout in a shorter time, but require greater levels of fitness to get started. Exercise bikes give a more manageable start.
If you’re looking to incorporate light strength training into your workout routine, but dumbbells just aren’t for you, then ankle weights may be perfect.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: