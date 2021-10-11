A bad hair day could be a crime in Taft during Oildorado

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to Taft to learn all the do’s and don’ts of participating in the celebration of the city’s incorporation.

To avoid getting arrested by the Sheriff’s Posse or the Wooden Nickel Gang, Shannon Miller, President of Oildorado, advises men to grow their beards out and women to put their hair in buns. Miller also explains the significance of the Maids of Petroleum and the importance the community places on this celebration.

