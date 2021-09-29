92 days in the care of Bakersfield Animal Care Center; 92 days too long

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan gets to know Luke, he is a two-year-old Rottweiler Mix (ID # A123942). Luke has been at the shelter since the end of June, 92 days.

Connor Long, from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center says, Luke is neutered and ready to go home with a loving family. The center currently has 218 dogs needing care, and there are only 178 kennels. Adopting or fostering dogs through The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is life-changing, “It really does save lives” Long said.

For more information on fostering, adopting, or helping out in any other way reach out to the Bakersfield Animal Care Center by phone or visit them online.

To adopt Luke (ID# A123942) call 661-832-7387.