Our next guest is here to make sure you’ve “got the dot” so you can help offer hope and a second chance to our Kern County neighbors who are waiting for an organ transplant, Lori Melkin, founder of JJ’s legacy, is here to tell us about their fundraising event Grillin’ & Brewin’.

WHEN:

November 9th, 2023 @5PM.

WHERE:

The Iron Lily Venue

424 24th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301

WHAT

The Best BBQ meal prepared by competition BBQ Team The Ridge Route Boys and Porkchop & Bubba’s BBQ, Ribs, Chicken & Brisket

BBQ Beans, Coleslaw, and french garlic bread

Dessert cupcakes by Cakeit by Justin

Two drink tickets (cocktails, beer, and wine)

Entertainment by: Joe Peters

Benefiting: the JJ’s Legacy Got the Dot High School Leadership Program and Club