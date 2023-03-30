Presented by ADAKC

Executive Director, Janelle Capra with the ADAKC is in studio to talk about their next fundraiser, the 5th Annual Senior Prom,

The ADAKC is proud to celebrate 40 years as a local non-profit serving Kern County families on the Alzheimer’s journey. ADAKC is also a state-licensed Day Program, open Monday through Friday, to support you and your loved one with Alzheimer’s or related disorders. They also offer FREE support groups in English and Spanish that meet weekly at ADAKC on the Rose Lazzerini Campus.

Senior Prom is Friday, May 19th from 5-8 pm at ADAKC. “This is one of my favorite events of the year to see the young and the young at heart dance the night away to music from the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s,” says Capra.

There will be a DJ, prom king & queen, great food, drinks and fun photo opportunities. Tickets are only $25 for this family-friendly event! Text “ADAKC” to 366283 or call 661-665-8871.