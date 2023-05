Get ready to start your engines, grab your SPF, and check your skin…the 3rd Annual Steve Downs Melanoma Foundation Car Show is coming up this weekend. Here to tell us more is Steve Downs’ daughter, and founder of the foundation, Staci Downs.

The event will be Saturday, May 13th from 11A.M. – 3 P.M., vehicles need to be checked in by 10: 30 A.M.

$30 to register a vehicle for the show, you can pre-register by phone, email or the day of at the show.

General Admission is free.