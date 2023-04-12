Presented by Guarantee Shoe Center.

Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to President, Rosco Rolnick with Guarantee Shoe Center about their annual shoe drive for the homeless.

Rolnick explained, “31 years of rallying the community to donate shoes, 96.000 pairs later, our commitment has not waivered.

Usable shoes can be dropped off at Guarantee Shoe Center, corner of 21st and Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield, KGET TV, corner of 22nd and L streets and Capital Dental Group, 8701 Camino Media.

This year’s sponsors include Capital Dental, KGET TV, Telemundo, and The Bakersfield Californian.

Guarantee Shoe Center is locally owned and operated by third generation owner, Rosco Rolnick, Vietnam Veteran and his daughter Sarah. This year marks their 70th year in business in downtown Bakersfield, serving and giving back to the community.