The 2023 Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Bakersfield 5K event is meant to help raise awareness and funds to eliminate drunk and impaired driving. Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks more with Attorney Juan Garza with Chain Cohn Clark and Amber Morales with MADD Kern County.

Garza says, ” Kern County ranks among the worst in the state for DUI crashes resulting in injuries, and ranks among worst in the nation for DUI arrests. In 2022, Bakersfield Police made 857 DUI arrests.”

MADD Kern County will be holding their annual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Bakersfield 5K on September 23th at The Park at River Walk. The event will begin at 7 a.m.

To learn more, call 877-MADD-HELP or click here.