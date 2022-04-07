Sponsored content by CASA of Kern County.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Amy Travis and Diana Ramirez with CASA of Kern County about the upcoming annual Derby Party.

From auctions, dinner, dancing, and even a showing of the Kentucky Derby, this event provides Kern County residents the chance to dress in their morning best while supporting the cause of the Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Tickets for the Derby Party are going fast; go to their website to get your hands on the last available spots.