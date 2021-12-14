17 Days of Christmas: Essentiels Spa Et Beauté has self-care treatments for all this holiday season

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Peggy Hargrave, Master Stylist, Educator and Platform Artist with Essentiels Spa Et Beute about the specials offered at the spa this time of year.

KGET’s 17 Days of Christmas giveaways happen every weekday from Dec. 3 through Dec. 17, a winner will be selected for that day’s prize, and Essentiels Spa Et Beauté is giving away a $169 Star Bright Spa Package. You can enter now on the KGET website for your chance to win great prizes during this sweepstakes!

Essentiels Spa Et Beauté has a multitude of promotions for the holidays including buy two, get the third half off on retail items, and 10% off on more than 100 gift holiday gift sets. For more information visit their website, or call 661-654-0321.