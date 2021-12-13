17 Days of Christmas: Broken Yolk Cafe, enter for your chance to win a meal on us

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan speaks to Broken Yolk’s Owner Jim Bailey about their 17 Days of Christmas sponsorship, holiday specials, and specialty drinks that are new to the menu.

KGET’s 17 Days of Christmas giveaways happen every weekday from Dec. 3 through Dec. 17, a winner will be selected for that day’s prize, and Broken Yolk Cafe is giving away a $50 gift certificate. You can enter now on our website for your chance to win great prizes during this sweepstakes!

If you’re heading to Broken Yolk Cafe this month you may want to try one of their December drink specials: •Pineapple Mimosa $5

•Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

•Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

•Strawberries and Cream Fizz

For more info visit their cafe at 3300 Buena Vista Road.