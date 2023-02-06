The 13th Annual Pull for PAL Clay Shoot benefitting the Bakersfield Police Activities League is happening this weekend, February 11th, at the Kern County Gun Club. Officer Sidney Wicks with the Bakersfield Police Department is in studio to talk about the event and who the money helps.

Registration includes Randy’s Donuts for Breakfast, Pork Chop and Bubba’s for lunch, and a comfortable hat. There will be raffle prizes like a 65-inch Smart TV, Blackstone Griddle, Yeti Cooler, a gun, Golf Packages, Condors Tickets, Luigi’s Gift Card, and much more! Prizes for the top male, female, and overall team!