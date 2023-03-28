Presented by Jersey Mike’s

Head to Jersey Mike’s Subs on Wednesday, March 29 and 100 percent of your purchase will go to charity.

On Jersey Mike’s nationwide Day of Giving, the hardworking teams at six Jersey Mike’s locations in Bakersfield will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.

Our six Bakersfield locations are open 10am-9pm:

– 4715 Coffee Road

-5120 Stockdale Hwy. Ste. B

– 11350 Ming Ave

– 200 Coffee Road A-101

– 1211 Allen Rd. #100

– 6326 Ashe Road #300