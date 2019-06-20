Wednesday Sports June 19th Sports Director Nick James

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — When Texas Tech's Taylor Floyd struck out Reese Albert to end the game — and Mike Martin's career — the Florida State coach walked up the dugout steps, took off his glasses and strode across the field to shake hands with the opposing coach one more time.

While the fans at TD Ameritrade Park showered Martin in applause, his wife of 55 years, Carol, greeted well-wishers in the stands. Martin then waved to and thanked fans who gathered above the dugout.