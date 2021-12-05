Up-and-down Chargers hold off Bengals for 41-22 victory

Los Angeles Chargers’ Chris Rumph II (94) and Christian Covington (95) celebrate a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Justin Herbert passed for three touchdowns and Tevaughn Campbell returned a Joe Mixon fumble 61 yards for a score, helping the Los Angeles Chargers hold off Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for a 41-22 victory on Sunday.

Herbert was 26 of 35 for 317 yards as Los Angeles (7-5) bounced back nicely after losing 28-13 at Denver last weekend. Mike Williams had five receptions for 110 yards, and Keenan Allen caught two of Herbert’s TD passes.

Cincinnati (7-5) stormed back after falling behind 24-0 in the second quarter. Mixon’s 7-yard TD run made it 24-22 with 7:10 left in the third. But Mixon was stuffed on the 2-point conversion try and Campbell’s fumble return in the fourth helped close it out for Los Angeles.

The Bengals committed four of the game’s seven turnovers. Battling a hand injury for much of the day, Burrow threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

After Campbell’s TD, Los Angeles forced Cincinnati to punt. Herbert the directed a four-play, 52-yard drive capped by a 1-yard TD for Austin Ekeler.

The Bengals still had time, but Burrow was intercepted in the end zone by Chris Harris Jr. with 8:07 left. Cincinnati got the ball back again, but Burrow threw short to Tee Higgins on fourth-and-5.

Even after defensive end Joey Bosa went out with a possible concussion, the Chargers’ usually terrible run defense bottled up Mixon, who rushed for 54 yards after recording back-to-back 100-yard games.

Burrow was 24 for 40 for 300 yards. He was sacked six times. Tee Higgins had nine receptions for 138 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown for Cincinnati’s first score of the game.

Allen helped key Los Angeles’ fast start, scoring twice in the first quarter on a 4-yard reception and a 7-yarder. Herbert’s 44-yard TD to Jaylen Guyton made it 24-0 early in the second quarter.

INJURIES

Chargers: Bosa left the game to undergo concussion protocol in the first quarter. … DL Justin Jones suffered a knee injury in the third and was questionable to return.

Bengals: LB Markus Bailey and LB Logan Wilson left in the first half with shoulder injuries. … CB Chidobe Awuzie left with a right-foot injury in the third quarter and was doubtful to return.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Host the New York Giants next Sunday.

Bengals: Host San Francisco next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy