UNC student’s bracket among best in world heading into Sweet 16

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – University of North Carolina senior Logan Castrodale picking the Tar Heels to win it all in March Madness isn’t a shock. What may be, though, is her bracket being ranked among the best in the world heading into the Sweet 16.

“I don’t think there’s anything better than college basketball,” Castrodale said.

This is especially when March Madness rolls around.

“I get super excited because I love the brackets,” she said. “You get to put in your opinion and your winnings. You get to compete with your friends. You get to see what you’re ranked.”

Her bracketology typically involves knowledge of rankings or toss-ups such as flipping a coin.

But this year, she said her bracket filled out on ESPN’s Tournament Challenge is ranked third in the world.

“I’ve just kind of filled them out, kind of just guessing,” Castrodale said. “I’ve never had this much luck, so it’s been cool to tell people.”

Her secret is simple.

“In the round of 32 and 64, you always have to pick a good amount of upsets,” she said.

And as for which team she has for cutting down the nets?

“I have the Tar Heels to win,” she said.

As of Wednesday night, Castrodale got only two games wrong in the Round of 64.

She hopes her bracket stays towards the top, as March Madness continues. Along with UNC, Castrodale’s Final Four includes Michigan State, Tennesse, and Gonzaga.