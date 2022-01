BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight’s Condors game against the Abbotsford Canucks in Canada has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The COVID-19 protocols are affecting the Canucks going into tonight’s game, causing the match-up to be rescheduled to a later date, according to the Bakersfield Condors’ website.

The Condors are scheduled to play at home against the Stockton Heat on Friday at 7 p.m.

