Tiger Woods commits to play Memorial

Tiger Woods reacts as he walks off the 7th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Friday, May 17, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Tiger Woods has decided to play in the Memorial next week ahead of his next chance in a major.

Woods is a five-time winner at Muirfield Village. He has never missed it when healthy, except in 2006 when he took time off after his father’s death. The Memorial is two weeks before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Woods was so emotionally spent after winning the Masters that he chose not to play in the four weeks before the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

Justin Thomas also has entered the Memorial, his first tournament since the Masters. Thomas has been resting a bone bruise in his right wrist.