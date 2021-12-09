Three CSUB men’s basketball home games hit Spectrum SportsNet in 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California State University, Bakersfield men’s basketball team will host three live games on Spectrum SportsNet starting in January.

The Big West Conference announced today that 10 men’s basketball games will be live on Spectrum SportsNet during the 2021-22 season.

The Roadrunners will host the following games live on their home court:

Saturday, January 1 – Long Beach State @ CSU Bakersfield – 1 p.m.

Saturday, January 15 – UC Riverside @ CSU Bakersfield – 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 – UC Irvine @ CSU Bakersfield – 1 p.m.

Nationally televising these games will help to profile the Big West Conference on a regional and national level, according to Big West Conference Commissioner Dan Butterly.

“Elevating The Big West regional and national profile is a core focus, and this partnership provides us the opportunity to make additional progress towards that goal,” Butterly said. “We’re excited to partner with Spectrum SportsNet and enhance the visibility of The Big West in California.”

The other games to be broadcasted are as listed:

Saturday, January 8 – Cal Poly @ CSUN – 1 p.m.

Saturday, January 22 – UC Davis @ UC Santa Barbara – 1 p.m.

Saturday, January 29 – Long Beach State @ UC Davis – 1 p.m.

Saturday, February 5 – UC San Diego @ UC Santa Barbara – 1 p.m.

Saturday, February 12 – UC Riverside @ UC San Diego – 1 p.m.

Saturday, February 19 – Hawai’i @ UC Irvine – 1 p.m.

Saturday, February 26 – Cal State Fullerton @ UC San Diego – 1 p.m.

As for other sports within the Big West Conference, SportsNet has decided to air Big West Championships including women’s golf, men’s golf, cross country and track and field. Those dates will be announced at a later date.

For other live sporting events, ESPN+ will air all men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, baseball, and softball.