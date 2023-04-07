Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct one of the stadiums on the list.
(NEXSTAR) – Baseball is back, and if you’re planning on catching a game Friday – which happens to be National Beer Day – at some point in the evening you might look down at a shocking receipt and wonder how much other MLB stadium vendors charge.
Sportsbook NJ.Bet analyzed a number of factors to rank the best (and worst) stadiums in baseball, including the cheapest beer price.
You may need to put in some work to find these deals. At Coors Field, for example, the price of a large beer can top $10. But if you go to the upper deck before the game starts, you can find brews for $3, Axios reports.
The study found that these five MLB stadiums have the most affordable brews:
1. Coors Field: $3
2. Angel Stadium of Anaheim: $4.50
3. Chase Field: $4.99
If you’re willing to fork over $5, there are several more stadiums with a beer deal for you. Busch Stadium (home of the St. Louis Cardinals), Truist Park (where the Atlanta Braves play), Petco Park (San Diego Padres’ stadium), Target Field (Minnesota Twins), T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners), Comerica Park (Detroit Tigers), Progressive Field (Cleveland Guardians), LoanDepot Park (Miami Marlins), and Tropicana Field (Tampa Bay Rays) all have at least one type of beer on sale for $5, according to NJ.Bet.
If you’re wondering what team’s fans are saddled with the highest-priced beer of any MLB stadium, it’s the New York Mets faithful ($12). For the full rankings of the country’s most and least expensive ballparks, see the NJ.Bet report.
It appears that not just beer, but the overall price of a trip to a Major League Baseball game has risen in recent years. A Team Marketing Report analysis found that the average cost for a family of four to watch an MLB baseball game in 2022 was $256.41, up $3.04 from 2021’s average, according to the Associated Press.
The cost of the ticket – not the beer – was the main driver of the increase, the report found, with the average general admission price jumping 3.6% to $35.93.