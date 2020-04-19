The Latest: Roma players waive four months of salaries

FILE – In this Wednesday March 11, 2020 file photo, a general view from the Grand Stand as Envoi Allen ridden by Davy Russell wins the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle day two of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England. Cheltenham Festival organisers have defended their decision to go ahead with the meeting last month after fears were raised that the mass gathering of people for the annual horse racing event helped spread coronavirus more widely around Britain. (Tim Goode/PA via AP, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Players and coaches at Roma have waived their salary for four months to help the Italian club get through a crisis sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.

With Roma having not played a competitive match since March 1 because of the pandemic, the players and coaching staff will forgo salaries due to them for March, April, May and June.

Roma says “if the current season resumes and is completed, the club and the players, coach (Paulo Fonseca) and his staff have agreed an incentive plan to be paid subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives.”

The players will reportedly get back three of the missed months’ wages in the next fiscal year.

Roma added that players and coaches also have agreed to top up the wages of Roma employees who have been placed on the Italian government’s social safety-net scheme, ensuring they will still receive their full regular salaries.

Roma chief executive Guido Fienga said the gesture has “proved that we really are in this together.”

___

The stadium of English Premier League club Brighton has been converted into the south coast’s biggest drive-in coronavirus testing center.

The appointment-only center has been put in place at the American Express Community Stadium as part of the drive to increase testing for National Health Service (NHS) staff and other key workers.

“The Amex will be the biggest testing site anywhere on the south coast, and will be used for self-testing and assisted testing,” Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said.

“The center was scheduled to see more than 50 NHS frontline workers on Saturday afternoon, and they will have the results of their tests within 48 hours. Within a few days, the site should reach its capacity of up to 1,000 tests a day.”

___

British horse racing’s most successful flat trainer of all time is recovering after contracting the coronavirus.

Mark Johnston has been isolating since having the symptoms confirmed and his family says he is making good progress.

His son, Angus, told Racing TV “he had a couple of days in bed, but was back up yesterday and is starting to move around.”

Angus added that his father is “eager to get back to work — mum is having to put the brakes on him.”

In 2018, Johnston celebrated his 4,194th winner, the most of any trainer in British flat racing. He has had winners in the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas — two of the British “classics” — as well as the Gold Cup at Ascot on three occasions.

All racing in Britain is suspended amid the pandemic and no return date has been set.

___

