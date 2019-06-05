The Latest: French Open women’s final could be pushed back

Spectators with umbrellas arrive for the quarterfinal matches of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

6:15 p.m.

Tournament director Guy Forget says it is possible that the women’s singles final at the French Open could be delayed a day because of the rain that has jumbled the schedule.

Forget says that he would rather not postpone the women’s championship match from Saturday to Sunday.

But he adds: “If we have no other choice, that’s what we’ll do.”

The last two women’s quarterfinals were washed out Wednesday, moving them to Thursday. That means the semifinals needed to be shifted from Thursday to Friday, when Forget says the forecast calls for more rain. More bad weather could send the women’s semifinals to Saturday.

___

5:30 p.m.

The French Open has rescheduled the four remaining singles quarterfinals and pushed the women’s semifinals back a day, too.

Because showers washed out all of Wednesday’s matches, the day’s two women’s quarterfinals and two men’s quarterfinals will now be scheduled for Thursday, when there is no rain in the forecast.

Instead of beginning at 2 p.m. local time (1200 GMT, 8 a.m. EDT), play will begin at noon on Thursday (1000 GMT, 6 a.m. EDT).

The women’s quarterfinals are defending champion Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova, and Ash Barty vs. Madison Keys.

Those matches will be followed by the men’s quarterfinals: Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev, and Dominic Thiem vs. Karen Khachanov.

The women’s semifinals, originally scheduled for Thursday, now will be played Friday. The final is Saturday.

___

4:30 p.m.

Play has been canceled for the day at the French Open because of heavy rain.

The French tennis federation says all tickets for Wednesday’s matches will be fully refunded.

___

4 p.m.

Rain is still delaying the start of play at the French Open.

Most fans have left Court Philippe Chatrier and neighboring Court Suzanne Lenglen, with the few who are left holding umbrellas up.

___

2 p.m.

Rain is delaying the start of play for the last two women’s quarterfinals — and the forecast is not good.

Defending champion Simona Halep is slated to face American teenager Amanda Anisimova on Court Philippe Chatrier and eighth-seeded Ash Barty is to play 14th-seeded Madison Keys on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The forecast calls for rain throughout the day.

___

8:45 a.m.

Defending champion Simona Halep will face 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in the French Open quarterfinals — weather permitting.

Anisimova is the first tennis player born in the 2000s to reach the round of eight at any Grand Slam tournament.

The forecast calls for rain on Wednesday and a drop in the temperature to around 60 degrees (15 Celsius).

The other women’s quarterfinal on the schedule is No. 8 seed Ash Barty against No. 14 Madison Keys.

In men’s action, No. 1 Novak Djokovic carries a 25-match Grand Slam winning streak into his meeting with No. 5 Alexander Zverev, and 2018 French Open finalist Dominic Thiem faces No. 10 Karen Khachanov.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports