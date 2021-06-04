The Latest: Cubs to have full capacity at Wrigley next week

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. throws to first for the out on New York Mets’ Brandon Drury during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

___

Wrigley Field is going to start packing the place starting next week.

Following approval from the state and city, the Chicago Cubs announced Friday they had received approval to host games at 100% of Wrigley Field’s capacity. The transition to full capacity will start next Friday, June 11, when the St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series.

Single-game tickets for all home games through the remainder of the regular season will go on sale Saturday, the team said.

As part of the change, the club is amending its health and safety protocols. Outdoor and indoor capacity restrictions will be lifted, physical distancing will no longer be required in the ballpark and pod-style seating will be eliminated.

To support full capacity, gates will open two hours before first pitch. Cubs season ticket holders will return to their season ticket seat location and the bleachers will return to general admission. The ballpark’s touchless entry process and bag restrictions implemented at the start of the regular season will remain in place as well as mobile tickets and cashless concessions and retail.

___

Major League Baseball announced on Friday that it will offer incentives to unvaccinated fans through a program called “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate,” taking place throughout June.

Each of the 30 teams will host at least one event in June where unvaccinated fans will be able to receive a free ticket to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the event.

Teams will have the flexibility to construct the giveaway to their own specifications including where the event is hosted, when in June it takes place, and if the tickets are good for that day’s game or a game later in the 2021 season.

The teams also will work with a local healthcare provider or a national pharmacy provider to administer the shots and provide the necessary on-site health and safety precautions.

Fans can find more information about the program and each team’s events at MLB.com/vaccine.

The website will continue to be updated as teams finalize their plans throughout the month.

Over the course of the pandemic, MLB ballparks have been utilized as mass vaccination sites, administering a total of more than 1 million shots.

___

