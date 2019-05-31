The Latest: Nadal drops set but advances at French Open

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic reacts after missing a shot against Croatia’s Petra Martic during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2019. Martic won in two sets 6-3, 6-3. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Rafael Nadal dropped a rare set against David Goffin before getting back on track for a 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory to reach the fourth round at the French Open.

Nadal had won all eight sets that he and Goffin had played on clay — including the opening two on Friday — before dropping the third.

When Nadal won a record-extending 11th French Open title last year, the only set he lost came against Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals.

Nadal will next play Juan Ignacio Londero or French wild card Corentin Moutet.

___

5:30 p.m.

Kei Nishikori needed nearly 4½ hours to beat Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 8-6 and reach the fourth round of the French Open

Also, 2016 champion Garbiñe Muguruza improved to 6-0 in third-round matches at Roland Garros after beating ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-3.

French player Benoît Paire reached the fourth round in Paris for the first time when Pablo Carreño Busta retired from their match with a right thigh injury. Paire was leading 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (1).

Also, tournament organizers said Amanda Anisimova, the 17-year-old American who reached the third round in singles, withdrew from a doubles match with a viral illness. Anisimova and partner Xenia Knoll were trailing 5-0 in the first set against Anna-Lena Friedsam and Laura Siegemund when they retired.

Anisimova will face Irina-Camelia Begu for a spot in the fourth round of the singles draw.

___

5 p.m.

Roger Federer’s 400th Grand Slam match was a confident 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8) win over Casper Ruud, a player whose father was in the draw when the 20-time major champion made his French Open debut in 1999.

Federer became the first man or woman to reach the four-century mark, and improved his career record at the biggest tournaments to 345-55.

Wearing an image of the Eiffel Tower on his sneakers, Federer showed the fans in Paris his full arsenal of shots in the concluding tiebreaker.

There was a swinging forehand volley winner, a difficult low volley to set up an easy put-away, one of his trademark forehand passing shots, a volley winner to save a set point and a sharply angled overhead smash to end it.

Federer, returning to Roland Garros after a four-year absence, will face either Nicolas Mahut or Leonardo Mayer for a spot in the quarterfinals.

___

12:35 p.m.

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova was eliminated from the French Open, ensuring that Naomi Osaka will hold onto the No. 1 ranking after the tournament.

Pliskova lost to No. 31 Petra Martic 6-3, 6-3 in the third round.

Pliskova entered the tournament with a seven-match winning streak, which included the Italian Open title, but she couldn’t keep up with Martic on the long rallies on Court Philippe Chatrier, often bending over in exhaustion after extended points.

It was Martic’s tour-best 14th win on clay this season. The Croatian has not dropped a set in her opening three matches.

Martic says “I’m shaking right now, so many emotions in me. …I can’t think about numbers. It’s time to play and I hope I’m going to continue this way.”

Also, last year’s semifinalist Madison Keys beat Pricilla Hon of Australia 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 in a second-round match carried over from Thursday, and 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova eliminated 28th-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro 6-4, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the second time after last year’s U.S. Open.

___

8 a.m.

Roger Federer’s third-round opponent at the French Open is the son of a player who was in the field when the 20-time Grand Slam champion made his debut in Paris in 1999.

The 37-year-old Federer faces 63rd-ranked Casper Ruud — who is 17 years his junior — on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Friday.

Ruud is coached by his father, Christian, who told Casper he once practiced with Federer, although they never played.

With seeded players going head-to-head for the first time at this year’s tournament, 11-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal plays No. 27 David Goffin on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In the women’s draw, Italian Open champion Karolina Pliskova brings a seven-match winning streak into her meeting with 31st-seeded Petra Martic and seventh-seeded Sloane Stephens plays Polona Hercog.

___

