What’s ‘Ramily?’ For a Bakersfield Rams superfan, it’s all he’s known

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Before you take a step into Eric Placencia’s house, you’ll know who he roots for.

Three steps in, and you’ll remove all doubt.

Placencia is the president of Mob Squad 661, the Bakersfield chapter of the official Rams fan club. From his den, a shrine to his favorite team, Placencia helped urge the Rams to return in the mid-2010s.

“I got involved in the push, the events to solicit Stan Kroenke’s attention,” Placencia said. “‘Hey, we’re here, there’s an awesome fanbase, there’s a culture here, we want to support you, build that stadium and we’ll show up.’”

This season, the room served a different purpose. It was reserved for Placencia’s mother, who battled late stage cancer.

“This room was all set up for her, as well as my sister down the street,” Placencia said. “We were her primary caretakers for six, seven months.”

It was his mother who instilled in Placencia a fervent love of the Rams. She dressed him in his first Rams gear, nearly fifty years ago.

“I kept it, this shirt I had when I was five years old,” Placencia said. “I will cherish this forever, because this is one of the reasons I became a Rams fan.”

Placencia, who normally organizes Rams watch parties and events here in Bakersfield, put that on hold this season to care for her — until two weeks ago, when his mother had recovered enough to attend an event for the 49ers-Rams NFC Championship.

“We were so happy that we won that game,” Placencia said. “Almost in tears, you know. Just holding them in.”

The Placencias are headed to L.A. for the Super Bowl. They don’t have tickets, but they’re going to enjoy the atmosphere, and hope against hope for another miracle.