SoCal’s SoFi Stadium hosts the biggest game, biggest party of the football season

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KGET) — Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium was the place for a Hollywood ending for the Rams season. It’s the first time a team from Southern California claimed the Lombardi Trophy since 1983.

Fans from across the country made their way to the behemoth $5 billion stadium for the biggest game of the season.

While the stars went to their suites, Rams and Bengals fans enjoyed the NFL-sanctioned tailgate. Kern County had some representation in the stands.

Local attorney Daniel Rodriguez and his wife Connie made the trek from Bakersfield to Inglewood. They say the opportunity to watch the first Super Bowl in Southern California since 1993 was priceless.