Rams deal with injuries to key players heading into NFC playoff game against Packers

After last weekend’s wild-card victory against the Seattle Seahawks, the question quickly turned to who will be healthy enough for the Los Angeles Rams as they prepare for Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Rams are dealing with issues to key players, including quarterback Jared Goff, who is recovering from thumb surgery. Goff participated in the team’s walk-through practice Tuesday.

Quarterback John Wolford, who started against the Seahawks but left the game with a stinger, is listed as day-to-day.

With both quarterbacks nursing injuries, head coach Sean McVay has yet to name a starter for the upcoming playoff game, saying the team is taking things one day at time.

“I just want to be able to see their health,” he told reporters on Sunday. “That’s the first thing, and then we’ll just kind of go from there.”

Other players injured in the wild-card game include defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp; however, both are expected to play, according to McVay.

Despite not having a healthy quarterback for most of that game, the No. 6 seed Rams still managed to knock off the No. 3 Seahawks 30-20 in Seattle, thanks in part to an impressive performance from running back Cam Akers.

in his postseason debut, the rookie rushed for 131 yards on 28 carries, scoring one touchdown. He also had two receptions for 45 yards. His total yards from scrimmage — 176 — made up more than half the total yards of the Rams’ offense.

No matter who will be under center, the Rams likely need another big game from Akers in order to have any chance at upsetting the No. 1 seed Packers at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field.

Kickoff is set for 1:35 p.m. PT.