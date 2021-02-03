People across the world sending videos, prayers to young Chiefs fan battling brain cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A 4-year-old Kansas City boy is facing the fight of his life, but he isn’t doing it alone.

Reece Hall is an energetic kid who loves riding his motorcycle, cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs and joking around with his younger brother, Calvin.

“Two peas in a pod man,” said Matt Hall, Reece’s dad. “They’re best friends like any brothers.”

Up until this past December, Reece lived a normal life like any other kid. Now, he’s racing to recover from Stage 4 brain cancer.

“Obviously it was detrimental and major shock,” Hall said. “It’s been a rough couple weeks for us for sure.”

Reece recently endured two surgeries to remove a brain tumor, and now he has to undergo chemotherapy and radiation.

But he’s getting a lot of support along the way.

“But Reece Hall stands in the tough hall and throws it,” said Mitch Holthus, Kansas City Chiefs radio announcer. “Touchdown Kansas City. He finds Calvin Hall in the end zone, and they’re creating their own hall of fame.”

Holthus gave a special shout out to Reece ahead of the big game. Reece said messages and support like that make it easier.

The family said more videos and special prayers have come from people across the world.

Thousands have joined this Facebook page where they are watching Reece’s journey.

“It really touches our heart,” Hall said. “It gives us faith. It gives us cheers of joy letting us know that we’ve got a strong faith behind us and a strong community fighting for him.”

Since the diagnosis, Reece has begun speech therapy and is regaining his balance so that he can ride his motorcycle again.

A GoFundMe was created to help Reece’s family with expenses.