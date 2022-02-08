NFL working around the clock to prepare SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl 56

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KGET) — SoFi Stadium is being converted from the Rams’ house to the NFL’s house for Super Bowl 56.

Work is in full swing this week to get the state-of-the-art facility ready for the big game on Sunday, Feb. 13.

It’s the National Football League’s Atlantis and it’s located in Inglewood. Two hours away from the heart of Bakersfield, the NFL is working around the clock to showcase Sofi Stadium to 100-million viewers.

“There is not one bad seat in this house,” Jonathan Barker, head of live event productions and operations with the NFL, said. “I welcome everyone here to go up into the highest seat, the high point and tell me what you see. It is absolutely amazing.”

After spending more than 5 billion dollars on this almost mythological metropolis, the 3.1 million-square-foot structure will welcome about 70 thousand spectators.

“To have one of the world’s greatest sporting events be played in one of the world’s greatest is fantastic,” Barker said.

Upon arrival, attendees will be greeted by a massive double-sided video board. It’s 70,000 square feet of digital LED that weighs 2.2 million pounds. They call it the “infinity screen.”

“The game just grows every year and so between the size of the campus and the size of the game, it just gets bigger every year,” Katie Keenan, senior director of live operations with the NFL, said.

“Wait until you hear how loud — the fact that it is below ground, I don’t think I’ve heard a louder stadium in my life,” Barker said.

Now, with average ticket prices reaching the five-figure range, fans will get the royal treatment. That means hot dogs and high-concept meals.

A site built for stars in a city that knows a thing or two about putting on a good show.

SoFi Stadium will also host the College Football national championship game in 2023 and is scheduled to host both the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

