McVay reflects on last Rams’ Super Bowl loss: ‘Very humbling, hard night’

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks during a media availability for an NFL Super Bowl football game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN DIEGO — As Super Bowl LVI nears, the Los Angeles Rams are trying to erase a forgettable Super Bowl during the 2018 season, losing 13-3 to the New England Patriots.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he’s learned from that experience, hoping to change the outcome this time around.

“That was a very humbling, hard night because of the amount of work and how long and how hard it is to get to those moments,” McVay explained. “And when you feel like as a coach, you didn’t really pull your weight, do a good job, that’s a hard thing. But it’s about this team, it’s about this game, it’s about being at our best in that three-and-a-half hour window.”

On Sunday, the Rams look to capture their first Super Bowl title since 2000, facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor credited the Rams for having a well-rounded team that “present a lot of challenges.”

“There’s no wonder why they are in the Super Bowl,” Taylor said. “Our guys are excited for the opportunity to prove ourselves once again that we belong here and can win this game.”

With the big game being in Los Angeles, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he’s trying to eliminate as many distractions as he can and focusing on game prep.

“The team that handles those distractions the best is going to end up winning the game,” he added.