L.A. beefs up security surrounding Super Bowl Sunday

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — The prodigal son seeking validation in their return to Southland against a longtime doormat looking to end 30 years of dread and despair by becoming Kings in the Queen City.

Any Hollywood Director would greenlight this motion picture. So it’s a good thing the games are being played in the city where stars are aplenty and a stadium that spares no expense.

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on TV-17, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are going to clash for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

L.A. and Cincinnati couldn’t be more different. One team was built through the draft with a 2nd-year quarterback in Joe Burrow looking to make history. The other was bought and paid for with draft capital. Their leader Matt Stafford is a wily vet hoping his stint in La La Land makes the years of losing Detroit fade away.

It’s Rams and Bengals with a Lombardi on the line behind one of the most elaborate security nets in place on air, land and sea.

More than 10 federal agencies are working with some 13 local law enforcement teams. Marine crews will primarily be focused on 50 miles of coastline leading up to and on super bowl Sunday.

Jets are also on standby, with thousands of officers on the ground. Strike teams have been planning for over a year.

“You know, for us every day is game day. So you know, the players eat sleep, live football. We eat, sleep, live, maritime law enforcement,” said Evan Wagley, U.S. Customs & Border Protection Air & Marine Operations.

Authorities said don’t even think of flying a drone anywhere within a 30-mile radius of SoFi. The L.A. area has been declared a “no-drone” zone.

Meantime groups including “Triple-A” and “Mothers Against Drunk Driving” are urging super bowl fans to drink responsibly.

According to the CHP, during the last five super bowl weekends, there were more than two-thousand DUI crashes that resulted in 40 deaths and over 800 serious injuries.

A DUI can also have a significant monetary cost resulting in over $20,000 in court, arrest and fines as well as attorney fees and additional insurance costs.

CHP urges those who are celebrating to find a safe ride home.