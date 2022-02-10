Flex your football knowledge with our Super Bowl Trivia Quiz

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kingston Healthcare Center residents are in need of the community's help as they prepare to move to other facilities.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is asking that gently-used clean luggage, larger plastic storage boxes with lids or gym bags with zippers be donated for resident. The items can be dropped off at the KGET lobby Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. for delivery.