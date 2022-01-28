Every Super Bowl attendee will get free KN95 to prevent COVID spread

FILE: The interior of SoFi Stadium is seen following a ribbon-cutting event on September 08, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Hollywood Park Management Company)

LOS ANGELES (KSWB) — Every person who attends the Super Bowl in Los Angeles next month will receive a free KN95 mask and be asked to wear it when they’re not eating or drinking at the game.

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced the plan at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

The NFL is teaming up with L.A. County to provide that COVID-19 safety measure and more — from free rapid-test kits to an affiliated vaccination clinic — in hopes of keeping the game from becoming a “super-spreader” event.

As laid out on the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI policies page, anyone age 2 and up will be required to wear a face covering “except while actively eating or drinking” regardless of vaccination status. The provided KN95s are not specifically required.

Anyone 5 and up who goes to the game must provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or one of two testing options: a negative PCR test from within 48 hours of game day or a rapid antigen test from within 24 hours.

Cash payments will not be accepted at concession stands, and hand sanitation stations will be available around the venue. The NFL’s page on COVID policies also mentions that people should “maintain appropriate physical distancing from others,” though it’s not clear how much social distancing will be practical at a sold-out event with more than 70,000 attendees.

Free test kits and vaccinations will be available ahead of the game at the Super Bowl Experience, which runs for two weekends at the Los Angeles Convention Center ahead of the game, Ferrer said Tuesday. Starting Feb. 5, attendees to that event — which the NFL describes as its “interactive football theme park” — can receive a vaccination and then get free admission to the convention center. They’ll also receive a free take-home rapid test.

Ferrer said the KN95 masks will be available at the game but didn’t specifically outline the plans to hand them out.

The 2-year-old SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, has a low-slung “indoor-outdoor” design. Some stadiums, including Petco Park in San Diego, explicitly require masks in indoor portions of mostly outdoor ballparks. That won’t be the case at SoFi, where face coverings will be required everywhere on the grounds.