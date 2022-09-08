INDIANAPOLIS – The wait is finally over for football fans!

The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Los Angeles.

For the second straight year, the new season begins where the last one ended. The reigning world champion Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium, the site of last year’s Super Bowl.

“Big Game Bound” is back for another season. WXIN’s Chris Hagan will preview each week’s schedule with help from reporters across the Nexstar Nation.

KTLA’s David Pingalore joins Chris from Los Angeles to talk about what the Rams need to do to become the first repeat champions since the 2003-04 Patriots.

Also on the season premiere: reports from Charlotte, Green Bay and Tampa plus the “Son of Sweetness” Jarrett Payton gives his picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.