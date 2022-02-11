A look inside the NFL Fan Experience

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — It’s like Disneyland only for football fans.

We’re talking about the NFL Fan Experience in downtown LA. An affordable option for everybody to enjoy football.

This venue is massive the holding up the LA Convention Center. Tickets are $40 for adults and free for kids under 12. And for football fans, it’s like heaven. It gives them that big game feel without breaking the bank.

“It’s closest I could get to a Super Bowl ticket, you know, pretty high price,” said David Mojica, and Bakersfield Rams fan.

The Fan Experience opens up at 3 pm Friday and will be open ahead of the big game Saturday which of course you can only see on TV 17.