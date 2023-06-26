The California Sports Hall of Fame grew by six Sunday, headlined by a UCLA coaching legend, a former United States soccer star and a two-time NBA Finals champion.

Five of the inductees are legends of the game, while the sixth was a venerable California sports broadcaster.

Terry Donahue

UCLA head coach Terry Donahue talks to quarterback John Barnes during the NCAA Pac-10 college football game against the UC Berkeley Golden Bears on October 31, 1992 at the California Memorial Stadium. (Getty Images)

The night began with the honoring of legendary UCLA football coach Terry Donahue.

Donahue, the winningest coach in UCLA football history, was inducted posthumously, with his longtime friend Carl Peterson, a former NFL executive with the Kansas City Chiefs, accepting the award on his behalf.

Donahue is also the winningest coach in the history of the Pac-12 Conference and had a winning record against every Pac-12 rival, including the USC Trojans. UCLA announced earlier this month that a statue of Donahue will be unveiled at the Rose Bowl Stadium in October.

Donahue died in 2021 at the age of 77.

Norm Nixon of the Los Angeles Clippers dribbles the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Great Western Forum, in Los Angeles, California on January 1, 1989. (Getty Images)

Norm Nixon

Also among the inductions was Norm Nixon, who, alongside Magic Johnson, made up one-half of the Showtime Lakers backcourt that won two NBA championships in the early 1980s.

Nixon played 12 years in the NBA and was a two-time All Star as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Alexi Lalas jumps in the air in June 1994 as he celebrates the U.S. defeat of Colombia in their World Cup match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Getty Images)

Alexi Lalas

Nixon was joined by former United States Men’s National Soccer Team defender-turned broadcaster Alexi Lalas.

An unmistakable figure on the pitch, thanks to his trademark long hair and beard, Lalas was the first American to play for a team in Italy’s top soccer league and also had a standout career in Major League Soccer. He’s now best known as an analyst and commentator for U.S. Soccer.

Kenny Easley of the Seattle Seahawks plays defense against the Los Angeles Raiders during a game at the Los Angeles Coliseum on October 12, 1986. (Getty Images)

Kenny Easley Jr.

Kenny Easley Jr., another UCLA star, was also inducted. Drafted fourth overall in the 1981 NFL Draft, Easley is widely regarded as one of the most impactful and dominant defensive backs in NFL history. He played only seven years in the league as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, but earned five NFL All-Pro honors and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017.

Easley’s No. 5 jersey is retired by the Bruins.

Dave Stewart delivers a pitch during a game against the New York Yankees in the 1990 season at Oakland Alameda County Stadium in Oakland, California. (Getty Images)

Dave Stewart

Three-time MLB World Series champion Dave “Smoke” Stewart was also enshrined.

Stewart was a 16-year pro in the Bigs and had two stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and a storied career with the Oakland Athletics, in which he won World Series MVP in 1989. His No. 34 is retired by the A’s and he’s a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

Since his playing career ended, Stewart has dabbled as a pitching coach, sports agent and team executive.

From left: Alexi Lalas, Dave Stewart, Norm Nixon, Carl Peterson (accepting the award for the late UCLA football coach Terry Donahue) and Rick Lozano. Kenny Easley Jr. was unable to attend. (Photo by Steve Lambert)

Rick Lozano

Longtime Fox Los Angeles reporter and sports anchor Rick Lozano was also inducted for his contributions to the California sports community. Lozano joins other renowned sportscasters Chick Hearn and Vin Scully in the California Sports Hall of Fame.

The California Sports Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization that was founded 15 years ago by legendary Azusa Pacific University star and former NFL running back Christian Okoye.

“These inductees were chosen not only for their outstanding performance in their respective fields, but also for the impact they have had in their communities,” said Okoye.

The California Sports Hall of Fame is based out of Ontario, with plans to build a physical structure near Toyota Arena in the coming years.

The organization was formed with the goal of honoring California sports heroes, financially support struggling athletes and Olympic hopefuls and promote education through sports.

Sunday’s induction ceremony took place at the Ontario Convention Center.