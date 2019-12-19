AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds to become Simpsons-inspired ‘Springfield Ice-O-Topes’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We all know that the Simpsons live in Springfield. But what if that Springfield was Springfield, Massachusetts?

For one week in January, the Springfield Thunderbirds become fiction and the ‘Springfield Ice-O-Topes‘ will become reality in honor of The Simpsons 30th anniversary. The team’s transformation will come complete with a Simpsons-ized logo and specialty jerseys that they’ll wear against the Hartford Wolf Pack on February 1.

Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa told 22News the response has been great.

“We kind of knew people would pick up on it locally, but it’s gone national which is kind of crazy, so we’re really excited about it,” he said.

In the television series, the ‘Isotopes’ name was used in countless hockey and baseball-themed episodes. Costa said they’re in talks with Mike Scully, a Simpsons writer from West Springfield, and hope to have him at the February 1 game. Scully wrote the episode, ‘Lisa on Ice,’ which was the Thunderbirds inspiration for all of this.

“It’s too perfect,” Costa said. ‘Ice-O-Topes’ was actually one of the top names in the running for the team’s name change in 2016.

And the answer to one question everyone wants to know….. yes, the team plans on selling ‘Springfield Ice-O-Topes’ merchandise!

