Sports Wednesday July 17th Sports Director Nick James

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ernie Broglio, a 21-game winner in 1960 who is remembered most as the player traded by the St. Louis Cardinals for Hall of Famer Lou Brock, has died. He was 83.

Broglio's daughter, Donna Broglio Cavallaro, confirmed her father's death on social media. Another daughter, Nancy Broglio Salerno, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Broglio had been battling cancer and died Tuesday night.