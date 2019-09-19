Sports Wednesday BC Volleyball Wins In Three Sets, High School Volleyball Stockdale @ Mira Monte.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the Dodgers having twice erased their lead, the Tampa Bay Rays were staring at a third straight loss and a precipitous drop in the AL wild-card race.

But they tied it up in the bottom of the ninth inning and got a home run from Austin Meadows leading off the 11th to rally for an 8-7 victory that prevented the New York Yankees from clinching the AL East title Wednesday night.