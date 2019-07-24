Sports Tuesday July 23rd Sports Director Nick James

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kole Calhoun charged hard to his right and watched his footwork while he fielded the single to right field. He knew Cody Bellinger would be sprinting for home, so the game was riding on this throw to the plate.

Calhoun's preparation resulted in a nearly perfect play, and the Los Angeles Angels slipped out of Dodger Stadium with yet another win in the Freeway Series.