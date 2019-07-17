Sports Tuesday July 16th Sports Director Nick James

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Astros expected the Angels to retaliate against Jake Marisnick in his first game versus Los Angeles since his violent home plate collision with catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

So while the pitch that hit Marisnick in the back in the sixth inning was no surprise, it still left manager AJ Hinch and his Astros profoundly steamed — even after Noe Ramirez insisted he hadn't done it on purpose.