Sports Tuesday FFX SEYL Mira Monte Lions Preview, Dodgers Win, Angels Lose, NFL Camps Rams, Cowboys.

SEATTLE (AP) — The San Diego Padres fell short of history and their first no-hitter — again. What they learned about starter Dinelson Lamet might just make up for it.

Just a month after coming off the injury list from Tommy John surgery, Lamet took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in a 9-4 victory over the struggling Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.